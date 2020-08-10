AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three men are wanted in connection to an Aggravated Assault case in Richmond County.
It happened last Tuesday on the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in South Augusta.
Police are looking for Shaquan Hines, Marquis Hankerson, and Alshumar Hankerson.
If you know where they are, you’re urged to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Latest Headlines:
- RCSO searching for 3 Aggravated Assault suspects
- Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season
- Classes are back in session at Augusta University, what you need to know
- Youth baseball tournament raises money to help families of patients with childhod cancer
- Preliminary 5.1 earthquake reported near NC; several report feeling in CSRA