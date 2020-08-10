RCSO searching for 3 Aggravated Assault suspects

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three men are wanted in connection to an Aggravated Assault case in Richmond County.

It happened last Tuesday on the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in South Augusta.

Police are looking for Shaquan Hines, Marquis Hankerson, and Alshumar Hankerson.

If you know where they are, you’re urged to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

