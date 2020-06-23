RCSO search for missing homeless man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Police say 54-year old, Darren Bernard Gordon, was last seen April 27th, 2020 on the 1000 block of Stevens Creek Road.

Gordon is described as 5’8 weighing 190 lbs, he’s also homeless, but frequents the local hotels.

Police say he was possibly picked up by a day labor crew to go out of town for work.

If you have any information on Gordon please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.