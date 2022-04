AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday night shortly after 11:00 p.m., deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Shadowood Apartment complex on Lumpkin Road.

Once on scene, deputies found a man had been shot at least one time.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. No word on his condition.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.