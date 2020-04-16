RCSO responds to ‘Citi Tax Financial’ when angry crowd gathers after not receiving stimulus deposit

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to ‘Citi Tax Financial’ on Peach Orchard Road Wednesday.

A crowd of angry people gathered to get answers after their stimulus deposits were not in their banking accounts.

The RCSO sent NewsChannel 6 an explanation of what happened:

On Wednesday 04/15/2020 at 11:18am, Richmond County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to 3240 Peach Orchard Rd., (Citi Tax Financial) in reference to trouble with a business. Deputies spoke with the complainant and she advised that her IRS stimulus check was deposited into an account that did not belong to her and when she attempted to call Citi Tax Financial she could not get an answer. While on scene, approximately 20 more customers of Citi Tax Financial showed up with the same complaint. One of the customers contacted the owner of Citi Tax Financial on the phone and he advised that he was on his way to Augusta from Atlanta to speak with them.

At approximately 1:30pm, Deputies responded back to the location in reference to a large crowd (approximately 60 to 75 people) that gathered outside the business demanding to know where their stimulus checks were. RCSO Deputies spoke with the owner of the business and he advised that he received an email from his 3rd party financial backer (Refund Advantage) and he was advised that Refund Advantage received stimulus money in their account for several of his clients. Refund Advantage also advised that they did not have the authority to disperse the stimulus checks to anyone and they were sending the money back to the IRS so that the IRS could disperse the money to the clients via US mail service.

After Deputies verified the email, copies were distributed to the customers in the crowd and the status of their stimulus check was explained to them. They were also advised by the owner that the course of action to take going forward was to update their address on the IRS website. The crowd was dispersed without incident.

RCSO