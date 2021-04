AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Around 5:40 Friday morning, the Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Gerbing Road, in the McDuffie Woods subdivision.

Upon arrival, Deputies located an unresponsive male in the street lying next to an electric scooter.

Gold Cross and Fire Department also responded to the scene and determined the man was deceased.

He has been identified as 45-year old, Angel Rosario, Jr., who lives on the 2500 block of Gerbing Road.

The incident is still under investigation.