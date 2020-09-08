RCSO requests public’s help to find missing woman

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 87-year old Elease Tarver.

Ms. Tarver was last seen on September 6th at about 6:45 p.m. She was leaving her residence on the 1000 block of Prep Street in her grey 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer (with a GA tag of DP4MVH) in an unknown direction.

Elease Tarver suffers from dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

If you know of Ms. Tarver’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO.

