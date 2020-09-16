RCSO requests public’s help to find a missing woman

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the CSRA’s help to find Dora Hampton.

Ms. Hampton was last seen September 14th, walking east on the 2100 block of Telfair Street. She was wearing navy colored jogging pants and a navy colored top with a flowery undershirt.

Ms. Hampton possibly suffers from schizophrenia and may be mentally delayed.

She’s known to frequently walk about the Harrisburg neighborhood.

If you know of Ms. Hampton’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

