RCSO requests public’s help in locating missing man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a missing man.

63-year old Minor John Etheridge was last seen on August 28, 2020 on the 2300 block of Wheeless Road.

Etheridge is possibly driving a black 2007 Pontiac G6. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you have any information on Minor Etheridge please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

