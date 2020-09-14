RCSO requesting public’s help to find missing teenager

COLUMBIA, Sc/AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

15-year old Janaiya Allison was last seen September 10th, 2020 around 7:00 p.m walking on the 2100 block of Noland Connector Road.

Janaiya has black hair, brown eyes, 5’1 tall, weighing 165 pounds and was wearing a black dress.

Deputies say she is not from Augusta and may be trying to get back to the Columbia, South Carolina area.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Latest Headlines: