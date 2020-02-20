RCSO on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is headed to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened on the 2300 block of Mims Road, which dead ends at Gray Stone Drive around 6:40am.

Authorities are rerouting traffic at this time. Motorists should fine alternate routes.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, is also headed to the scene. The name of the victim(s) has not been released.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.

