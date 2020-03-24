Missing Richmond County women located

UPDATE: April has been located.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The RCSO is looking for a missing woman.

29-year old April Burough was last seen in February 2020 on the 4400 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Burough should be driving a green 2005 Mercury Sable with Georgia tag REI7794.

On March 23rd, around 8am April Burough told family members through messenger that unknown people were chasing her on Kissingbower Road.

If you have any information on Burough please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.

