AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s need the public’s help to locate to men in reference to a shooting.

They want to question 24-year old Jondell Lynch and 24-year old Ray Streetman about an incident that happened on May 23rd on the 1700 block of Tamarind Way.

Jondell Lynch

Ray Streetman

The victim, a man, was shot several times in the leg. The radiator in his vehicle was also struck, causing it to leak coolant.

Deputies on the scene, also found several shell casings at the scene.