RCSO motorcycle deputy involved in crash; injuries are not life threatening

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County deputy is recovering from an accident this morning.

Around 8:15, Monday morning, a deputy (who has not yet been identified) was riding his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle traveling north on Dean’s Bridge Road when a vehicle towing a trailer pulled out from the Richmond County Landfill into the path of the Deputy causing the collision.

The Deputy has been transported to Augusta University Medical Center for various injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

The identity of the Deputy is being withheld until his family can be notified.

