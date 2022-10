RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Tacalyn Armour was last seen on 1October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket.

The teen may be heading to Screven County.

If you know about Tacalyn’s whereabouts contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.