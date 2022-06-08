AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested man for Aggravated Assault after an incident in 2021.

The alleged assault happened on July 10, 2021.

According to the incident report, the victim was returning home to Fox Den Apartments off Wrightsboro Road when his car’s side mirror hit the suspect’s mirror.

The suspect, identified as Dana Devon Risi, began backing his vehicle up and yelling at the victim about the cost of the repairs.

The victim says Risi, who tried to get inside the car through the window, pulled out a gun and put it to his head as they began to fight.

The gun went off during the struggle, nobody was hit.

The victim goes on to say Risi then pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed him in the left cheek.

The victim took off down the street and called police.

Dana Risi is charged with:

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail.