AUGUSTA (WJBF) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to question two people in relation to an Aggravated Assault.

The RCSO needs to talk to Jermaine Thomas and Nakia Hall about an incident that happened Friday, August 9th on Golden Camp Road in Augusta.

If you know where these two individuals are please contact the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080