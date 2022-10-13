RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a young woman who was last seen walking away with her 3 year old daughter.

According to authorities, Lashaun Ponder, 25, was last seen Wednesday, October 12th walking away from the residence on Brandywine Place.

Ponder was reported by her mother to be suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.

Lashaun Ponder reportedly is 5’6″, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes while her daughter, Nyomi Ponder, 3, reportedly is 3’0, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Lashaun was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and sandals, and Nyomi was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light pink shirt.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Lashuan Ponder and/or Nyomi Ponder, please contact Investigator Ron Sylvester or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.