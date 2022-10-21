RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue.

Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th.

Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, and she is 5’3″ and weighs 230 pounds.

Authorities say they do not know what time of clothes she had on before he went missing, and she walks with a limp but does not have any known medical issues.

If anyone has any information on Rabun’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.