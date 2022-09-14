RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that has been missing since September 8th.

Authorities say that William Mears, 45, was last seen in the area of Washington Road and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Authorities add that Mears is 5’10” and weighs 240 pounds, and he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Means is known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Road, Washington Road, and the downtown area.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Mears, please contact Investigator Britney Moore at 706-821-4850 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.