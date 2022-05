AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to D’Antignac Street in reference to a shooting.

The incident happened on the 900 block about 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time.

The victim has been transported to Augusta University Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.