RCSO investigating overnight murder, suspect in custody

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder.

The incident happened late Wednesday/early Thursday morning on the 1600 block of Ramsey Street.

Deputies responded to the scene around 11:00 Wednesday night for an unresponsive man, identified as 57-year old Joe Nunnally Jr.

Nunnally was found lying on the curb, he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m by the Deputy Coroner.

During the investigation, it was learned that Joe Nunnally Jr. and the suspect, Tyone Lambert, were hanging out with several others, when for unknown reasons, Lambert hit Nunnally with a blunt object.

Lambert was arrested and charged with Murder.