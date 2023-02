RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male.

CID and the Coroner’s Office is on scene. This investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available for release at this time.