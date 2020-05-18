RCSO investigating a shooting in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to Augusta University Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim, Justin Taylor, was shot twice in his leg.

Investigators learned that Taylor was walking on 1st Avenue around 4:00 a.m. this morning, when he heard gun shots and started running. He then realized he had been shot and called for a ride to the hospital.

Police found multiple shell casings on the porch of 2023 2nd Avenue where Taylor had attended a party earlier that same day.

No word on any suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact the RCSO.