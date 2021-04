AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

Joe Surles is known to be in the Deans Bridge Road area. He has active warrants for Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.