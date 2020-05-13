RCSO & DFCS searching for missing teenager

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Family and Children’s Services are searching for a missing teenager.

We’re told 15-year old Nottia Gonder was reported missing on November 6th, 2019.

She was located on May 11th, 2020 and turned over to DFCS. The following morning (May 12th) around 5:00 a.m., Nottia Gonder, ran from a DFCS employee on the 1000 block of Claussen Road and has not been seen since.

She was was last seen wearing a pink sweater with black stripes and had her hair pulled back in a long braided ponytail.

If you have any information on Gonder please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.