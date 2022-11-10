AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call.

That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road.

While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one.

The injuries were not life threatening and he is in stable condition.

The subject then barricaded himself and SWAT was called to the scene as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The suspect was taken into custody after that standoff.

The deputy, nor the suspect’s names have been released.

This is a developing story.