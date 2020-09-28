RCSO Deputy Sgt. Charles Norton to be laid to rest Tuesday

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The funeral for Sgt. Charles Norton will take place Tuesday, September 29th, at 10:00am.

The funeral will take place outside, under the awning at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home.

The procession will leave between 11:45am and 12:00pm. The procession will travel north on Peach Orchard Road to I-520 east bound. It will continue on I-520 East and exit onto I-20 east bound. The procession will travel to Fort Jackson, SC., located in Richland County (Columbia).

During the procession to Fort Jackson, additional law enforcement escorts will be provided by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Headlines: