RCSO Deputy Jailer arrested for pointing a gun at a motorist

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jailer was arrested for pointing a gun at a motorist.

On September 2nd, around 7:00pm, the RCSO was made aware of an incident that led to the arrest involving Deputy Jailer, Michael Grate. 

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a motorist pointing a firearm at another motorist on I-20 eastbound in Aiken County.

During the investigation Dep. Grate was determined to be involved and was arrested for Unlawful Pointing or Presenting a Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.

He has been placed on Administrative Leave until an Internal Affairs investigation has been completed. 

Dep. Grate has been employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since October 31, 2020. 

