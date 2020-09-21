RCSO Deputy Inman released from hospital after sustaining injuries in traffic stop

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County sheriff’s deputy, injured in a traffic stop, is out of the hospital.

Keith Inman had quite a celebration as he left Doctors Hospital over the weekend.

Courtesy of : Deputy J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation

Earlier this month, he was hit and dragged when trying to pull over Kaylon Smith.

Smith was eventually arrested. The K-9 seen in the Facebook video is credited with taking down the suspect.

