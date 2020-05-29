RCSO deputies visit neighborhood children; play football

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Patrolling neighborhoods for safety is normally what you would find officers doing, but for two Richmond County deputies they were patrolling for a different reason.

They wanted to find children playing outside – so they could join in on the fun and show them that police officers in their community are here to protect them.

And they were able to do just that with some kids in the Falcon Crest apartment complex on Wrightsboro Road.

these deputies let them play with their patrol car lights, sirens, and the p/a system; and they even tossed around a football.

We caught up with one of the girls who watched this all unfold. She says regardless of the recent cases involving police officers – she wants to join the military and become an officer herself.

