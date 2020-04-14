RCSO and Coroner’s office investigating a deadly shooting

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting that left an Augusta man dead.

The coroner says 21-year old Antonio Geter of Country Place Drive in Augusta wa shot last night on San Sebastian Court.

Reports say he was then taken to a nearby Circle K on Tobacco Road before EMS took him to Eisenhower Hospital on Ft. Gordon where he later died.

Geter’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

No word on a motive or suspects at this time.