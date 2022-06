AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An 80 year old woman is recovering after police say she was robbed at gunpoint at the Augusta Mall.

According to an incident report, it happened Tuesday, June, 21st around 3:00 pm in the upper parking lot of Macy’s.

The gunman allegedly told the woman he would shoot her if she didn’t give up her bag.

She tried to fight back and the suspect struck her in the head with the gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect got away and has not been identified.