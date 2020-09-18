RCCS to cancel upcoming Hephzibah High School football games

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County School System was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case impacting the Hephzibah High School football program. After notifying staff, players and parents, the school system released the following statement:
“The Richmond County school system was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the Hephzibah High School football program. As a result, the Hephzibah High School football schedule will be modified following GHSA recommendations. The Hephzibah High School vs. Warren County game scheduled for today, Friday, September 18, 2020, will be canceled. The Hephzibah High School vs. Jefferson County High School game scheduled for September 25, 2020 will also be canceled.”RCCS
