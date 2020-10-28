RCCS reminds virtual parents to complete “Intent to Continue Online Learning” survey

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System reminds parents of virtual learners to complete the Intent to Continue Online Learning Survey by Wednesday, October 28 at 5:00 pm.
The school system will use the information to plan student schedules and teacher assignments for the next semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
The survey also provides information the school system will use to plan student transportation and school nutrition services needs.
Students whose parents do not complete the survey will be automatically registered to return to face to face instruction next semester.
The survey can be accessed by clicking here.
