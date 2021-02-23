RCCS joins Verizon Innovative Learning to bring internet access, devices and technology coaches to 5 local middle schools

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County School System announced today that five schools will join Verizon Innovative Learning.

In partnership with Digital Promise, Verizon Innovative Learning will equip every student and teacher at A.R. Johnson Magnet School, Hephzibah Middle School, Langford Middle School, Spirit Creek Middle School and Tutt Middle School with a device and up to a four-year data plan.

In addition to free technology and access, schools receive extensive teacher training and support, along with the opportunity to engage in powerful teaching and learning that leverages technology in and out of the classroom.

The five schools from Richmond County Schools System are among the 148 new schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning, bringing the program to more than 400 middle and high schools nationwide.