RCBOE finance department employee under investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County Schools employee is off the job and under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Erica Hart-Davis works in the finance department for the school system. We have learned the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Hart-Davis, but investigators did not say why.

A spokesperson for the school system says Hart-Davis is on unpaid administrative leave during the investigation.

We will continue to dig for more information on this case and when we have it we will share it with you.

Latest Headlines: