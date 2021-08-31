RCBOE continues to offer ‘Wifi on Wheels’ to students that may need internet access

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The ‘Wifi on Wheels’ program is still available for student in Richmond County.

The BOE first began offering the free internet access last November while many students were quarantined or learning virtually.

Students will be able to connect to the internet using a personal RCSS issued laptop, smartphone or tablet within 500 feet of school buses outfitted with wifi.

The ‘Wifi on Wheels’ locations and schedules are listed below:

The Creeks off Gordon Highway near Highland5 – 7 p.m. 
Cedar Grove near Deans Bridge/ Gordon Highway5 – 7 p.m.
Oak Point Office on Oak Street5 – 7 p.m.
Regency Village behind Regency Mall5 – 7 p.m. 
Carr Street off Telfair past Lamar Milledge Elementary5 – 7 p.m. 
Dogwood Terrace Old Savannah near Gordon Highway5 – 7 p.m.
Salem Arms Windsor Spring and Rosier Rd5 – 7 p.m.
Village Marie Apts. off Deans Bridge near Georgetown5 – 7 p.m.
Augusta Manor off Mike Padgett Highway 565 – 7 p.m.
Magnolia Park near Highland and Damascus Rd5 – 7 p.m.
Castle Pines off Mike Padgett Hwy 564:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Travis & James Drive near Diamond Lakes Elem5 – 7 p.m.
Highview Court near Old McDuffie Rd5 – 7 p.m.
Butler Creek near Phinizy Rd5 – 7 p.m.

Students will have access to the program Monday – Thursday.

