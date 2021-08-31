RCBOE continues to offer ‘Wifi on Wheels’ to students that may need internet access

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The ‘Wifi on Wheels’ program is still available for student in Richmond County.

The BOE first began offering the free internet access last November while many students were quarantined or learning virtually.

Students will be able to connect to the internet using a personal RCSS issued laptop, smartphone or tablet within 500 feet of school buses outfitted with wifi.

The ‘Wifi on Wheels’ locations and schedules are listed below:

The Creeks off Gordon Highway near Highland 5 – 7 p.m. Cedar Grove near Deans Bridge/ Gordon Highway 5 – 7 p.m. Oak Point Office on Oak Street 5 – 7 p.m. Regency Village behind Regency Mall 5 – 7 p.m. Carr Street off Telfair past Lamar Milledge Elementary 5 – 7 p.m. Dogwood Terrace Old Savannah near Gordon Highway 5 – 7 p.m. Salem Arms Windsor Spring and Rosier Rd 5 – 7 p.m. Village Marie Apts. off Deans Bridge near Georgetown 5 – 7 p.m. Augusta Manor off Mike Padgett Highway 56 5 – 7 p.m. Magnolia Park near Highland and Damascus Rd 5 – 7 p.m. Castle Pines off Mike Padgett Hwy 56 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Travis & James Drive near Diamond Lakes Elem 5 – 7 p.m. Highview Court near Old McDuffie Rd 5 – 7 p.m. Butler Creek near Phinizy Rd 5 – 7 p.m.

Students will have access to the program Monday – Thursday.