RCBOE adjusts 2021-2022 academic calendar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some things are changing on the Richmond County school district’s calendar.

Tuesday, school board members approved several new learn at home days and more off time.

The school district’s communications coordinator says families should take note of the following changes:

October 12, 2021 – Learn@Home

November 12, 2021 – Learn@Home

December 20 & 21, 2021 – Holidays

Februrary 22, 2022 – Learn@Home

March 14, 2022 – Learn@Home

For the full 2021-2022 academic calendar for Richmond County schools, click or tap here.