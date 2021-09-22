RCBOE adjusts 2021-2022 academic calendar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some things are changing on the Richmond County school district’s calendar.
Tuesday, school board members approved several new learn at home days and more off time.
The school district’s communications coordinator says families should take note of the following changes:
- October 12, 2021 – Learn@Home
- November 12, 2021 – Learn@Home
- December 20 & 21, 2021 – Holidays
- Februrary 22, 2022 – Learn@Home
- March 14, 2022 – Learn@Home
For the full 2021-2022 academic calendar for Richmond County schools, click or tap here.