RCBOE adjusts 2021-2022 academic calendar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some things are changing on the Richmond County school district’s calendar.

Tuesday, school board members approved several new learn at home days and more off time.

The school district’s communications coordinator says families should take note of the following changes:

  • October 12, 2021 – Learn@Home
  • November 12, 2021 – Learn@Home
  • December 20 & 21, 2021 – Holidays
  • Februrary 22, 2022 – Learn@Home
  • March 14, 2022 – Learn@Home

For the full 2021-2022 academic calendar for Richmond County schools, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories