R&B induction ceremony on tap for commission discussion

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders are also scheduled to discuss the city’s role in a big musical event.

Organizers with the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame want Augusta to be the site for this year’s induction ceremony.

Last year’s proposal called for a 4 day event with the city contributing 150 thousand dollars.

Some Commissioners saying they would like to hear more details about the plan.

“I don’t know where we’re going with this so I need to understand exactly what is being asked for us how far we can go with this is this something viable for the city I think it’s something that puts Augusta on the map if we can do it but if it’s not going to be good that that may not be so,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Hall dspokesperson Corey Washington says the 150 thousand dollar contribution from the city is negotiable.