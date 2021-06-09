R&B Hall to Augusta, let’s negotiate

Augusta, Ga (WJBF Officials with the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame say it’s a golden opportunity for Augusta, the chance to bring in some gold by holding the induction ceremonies here in the Garden City.

R&B hall of Fame wants Augusta to think big when it comes this year’s induction ceremony.

“Augusta is the second largest city in Georgia we have the Masters here why wouldn’t we want to have something like this,” said Corey Washington, Spokesperson for the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

Washington says the induction ceremony would be the final act of a four-day event in Augusta, attracting music fans from all over.

“Destination Augusta, they already crunched the numbers this weekend of events here in Augusta would be a one-million-dollar economic impact,” he said.

But some commissioners have no faith in the credibility of the R&B Hall.

“How can they come up with a figure it’s a projected figure it could be you know turns in 28 dollars and 95 cents we don’t know,” said Commissioner John Clarke

Last year the hall requested 150 thousand dollars from the city to put on the four-day event, now they say that was starting point.

“That 150 thousand dollars number was thrown out there by one of the commissioners leaked it to the media that’s not really me per say saying we need this we need that we want to negotiate,” said Washington.

Some commissioners support those discussions.

“I would image that would do some really great things for the city of Augusta having a ceremony like that here we should look in to see how we can make it work,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

““Could you be willing to negotiate?”

“No, I took that as if we can’t get 150 what are you willing to put up,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioners are expected to take up the request at their meeting on Tuesday I asked Corey Washington can the ceremonies go on without city participation he said they would have to look to sponsors in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.