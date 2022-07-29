AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Raisin AJ Productions is bringing another stage play to Augusta’s Imperial Theater.

The production will hit the stage November 5th, 2022.

The creator and local radio personality, Miss Monique, is looking for actors, understudies, and a production crew to bring her latest creation to life.

The play, Build a Man, consists of four successful women, in need of escorts for social events, decide to pick a “less fortunate” man and transform him into the man of their dreams…only to find out that he isn’t who they think he is.

Miss Monique is looking for the following:

FEMALE MAIN CHARACTERS (Age range 21-55)

Amelia: AGGRESSIVE, CONTROLLING

Theresa: INSECURE, HAS ANXIETY AND LOW SELF-ESTEEM

Renee: CONFIDENT- SELF ABSORBED, PROMISCUOUS, HYPOCHONDRIAC

Latasha: RESERVED-NON-CONFRONTATIONAL

MALE MAIN CHARACTERS (Age range 21-55)

Julian: Humble, and optimistic

Terrell: Flashy and smooth as butter

EXTRAS AND WALK ON ROLES ALSO AVAILABLE

Send inquiries to bamstageplay@gmail.com.