AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Raisin AJ Productions is bringing another stage play to Augusta’s Imperial Theater.
The production will hit the stage November 5th, 2022.
The creator and local radio personality, Miss Monique, is looking for actors, understudies, and a production crew to bring her latest creation to life.
The play, Build a Man, consists of four successful women, in need of escorts for social events, decide to pick a “less fortunate” man and transform him into the man of their dreams…only to find out that he isn’t who they think he is.
Miss Monique is looking for the following:
FEMALE MAIN CHARACTERS (Age range 21-55)
- Amelia: AGGRESSIVE, CONTROLLING
- Theresa: INSECURE, HAS ANXIETY AND LOW SELF-ESTEEM
- Renee: CONFIDENT- SELF ABSORBED, PROMISCUOUS, HYPOCHONDRIAC
- Latasha: RESERVED-NON-CONFRONTATIONAL
MALE MAIN CHARACTERS (Age range 21-55)
- Julian: Humble, and optimistic
- Terrell: Flashy and smooth as butter
EXTRAS AND WALK ON ROLES ALSO AVAILABLE
Send inquiries to bamstageplay@gmail.com.