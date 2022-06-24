AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A rabid raccoon was found dead in the yard of a Richmond County resident.

The incident occurred in the Meadowbrook area of Augusta, on June 21st.

Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the animal.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) in Decatur, GA for rabies testing.

Test results from GPHL confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Health Department is currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

Experts recommend the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals by calling 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.