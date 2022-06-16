RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Richmond County resident has been attacked by a rabid fox.

According to Richmond County Health Department, the incident happened on June 9th in the Lake Olmstead area.

According to officials, the fox was passing through the victim’s yard, and after the victim was bit, Augusta Animal Services was called to the scene and collected the animal.

Officials with the Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section say they were notified and sent the fox to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur, GA, and the test results confirmed that the fox was positive for rabies.

Officials say they are currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section is also asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

Please report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.