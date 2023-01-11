JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted to report an animal encounter on Eden Church Road near Highway 17 outside of Louisville, Georgia.

After initial investigation was performed, Jefferson County Health Department informed the residence at the address how to immediately monitor their pets/animal that may have been exposed.

The animal was collected and sent to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) in Decatur for testing.

Test results from GPHL confirmed the Bobcat was positive for rabies.

Additionally, the Jefferson County Health Department’s Environmental Health Section is currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Jefferson County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Jefferson County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents of Jefferson County to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Jefferson County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 478-625-3716.