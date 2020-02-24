Rabid bat confirmed on Georgia campus, students warned

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Health officials say students at a Georgia university have been warned after a rabid bat was found on campus. The Chatham County Health Department says the bat tested positive for rabies after it was taken to a veterinarian.
It was found Feb. 18 on the campus of Savannah State University, on the rear porch of the school’s College of Business Administration building. The health department said in a news release it was interviewing students who had contact with the bat to determine whether they needed treatment.
Rabies is a potentially fatal disease that can be spread from infected animals to humans through bites, scratches and other contact.
