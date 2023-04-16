AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Le Chat Noir is an intimate blackbox theatre in downtown Augusta that presents plays, improv, film, comedy, music, and other theatrical experiences.

Quickies is Le Chat’s annual short play festival featuring original scripts by local writers, now in its second decade.

This year’s lineup includes plays that were selected for 2020 but not performed because of the pandemic, along with a few new selections.

Quickies will be performed April 14, 15, 21, 22, and 23 at 8 pm.

Founder and Organizer Jezibel Anet joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.