Quick Strike Clean Team 2022 budget proposal

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) > The appearance of Augusta has been an ongoing budget priority for city leaders now in the proposed 2022 budget a million dollar plus line item that would allow the city to get to these problems quicker.

Sights like these draw complaints to the city.

So, residents, how is the city doing cleaning things up?

“You’ve seen things around how is the city’s response,” I asked Clara Abery

“Horrible,” was her answer.

The city’s appearance can look horrible, but in next year’s budget there’s a proposal to use a little more than one million dollars in Rescue Act Funds for a Quick Strike Clean Team, so are commissioners on board.

“I’m going to say yes, we’ll see how it works I’m sure it will be a situation where we will get calls and the strike team works on it and gets it remedied,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“Citizens want to see concrete evidence of their government at work and here is an opportunity to see that,” says Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But some commissioners believe a Quick Strike Clean Team to respond to problem areas is a short-term solution.

“The administrator wants to allocate a million dollars to a strike force, where is the funding for the continuing maintenance we all been discussing,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Federal funds are proposed for the strike team and some commissioners don’t want to use the temporary Rescue Act dollars to hire new city workers.

“What are we going to do when those funds run out and they’re still a part of our government,” said Commissioner Mason.

“What happens when the monies are gone, and how do we fund that through the taxpayers,” said Commissioner Garrett.

November 19th is the scheduled date for approval of the 2022 budget commissioners are scheduling workshops for next week to weed through the administrator’s proposals in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.