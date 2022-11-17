GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s the time of year when “giving” becomes an important theme- and not just for grown-ups!

Take a look at this video: the children in the Parents’ Day Out program at Quest Church have been collecting boxes of cereal for those in need. And boy, have they done a good job!

These little ones are donating 140 boxes of cereal to the Concerned Wo(men) of Grovetown ministry. It provides food the community every Thursday as part of the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Bea Sanders, Director of Concerned Wo(men) of Grovetown and Stephanie Eagler, Director of Quest Church Parents’ Day Out are pleased with the cereal collection.