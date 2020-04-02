Quarantine protocols and testing continue for Vogtle workers; no positive cases confirmed

Burke County, Ga. (WJBF) – Testing of workers and enhanced safety protocols at Plant Vogtle in Burke County continue amid the dawning effects of the coronavirus outbreak nationwide.

As of Wednesday, 31 workers at Plant Vogtle have tested negative for the virus. There have been no positive cases confirmed.

A remaining 13 individuals at the Department of Energy site are awaiting results to COVID-19 testing.

Only a week ago, the number of tests with results returned was just seven. At that time, 11 workers were awaiting results.

The first individual at Plant Vogtle tested for the coronavirus was the subject of a departmental memo on March 13, 2020.

Since that point, Georgia Power has implemented a cascading number of safety precautions that have included, at various stages, temporary facilities to provide more space for “distancing efforts,” medical trailers for administrating first aid and looking into health complaints, adding portable bathrooms and hand-washing stations, suspending both on-site mass transit and van pools, implementing mandatory sterilization of tools prior to check-in, and closing the on-site cafeteria.

The construction site at Vogtle’s Units 3 and 4 is the largest in the state of Georgia, currently employing 9,000 workers.

Representatives at Georgia Power assure WJBF that precautionary steps are being taken immediately upon notification that an employee has been tested for COVID-19.

Those that have been in close proximity to individuals being tested are quickly identified and sent home while Plant officials await the results of that testing.

This mandatory quarantining, Georgia Power says, does not affect workers’ sick leave.