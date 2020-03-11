Quadruple shooting kills 2 teens as they were gunned down playing basketball

PENNSYLVANIA (ABC News) – Two teens have been killed and two others injured after they were gunned down in broad daylight as they played basketball.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 10 in Chester, Pennsylvania when police say a quadruple shooting took place leaving 15-year-olds Tayvonne Avery and Edward Harmon dead at the scene while two others were treated at a local area hospital for gunshot wounds.

One of the shooting victims who survived was rushed to a hospital for treatment and is currently listed in serious condition. The other was able to take themselves to the hospital on their own volition after suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Two teens have been killed and two others injured after they were gunned down in broad daylight as they played basketball in a park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on March 10, 2020.Two teens have been killed and two others injured after they were gunned down in broad daylight as they played basketball in a park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on March 10, 2020.ABC News/WPVI

Both are expected to survive.

It is unclear what motivated the attack or if any of the teens knew the assailants but witnesses say that the victims were playing basketball when the gunshots rang out in the Chester neighborhood only a couple of blocks away from the Delaware River.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murders and police investigations into the incident are ongoing.